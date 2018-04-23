GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Salman Khan Over Caste Remarks

The actor has been accused of humiliating the Valmiki community by using an offensive word to describe them on a TV show while promoting his film "Tiger Zinda Hai"

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Salman Khan Over Caste Remarks
Salman Khan at the Jodhpur court for the hearing in the Blackbuck poaching case on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the proceedings pending against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan before several courts across the country in cases registered under the SC/ST Act for alleged derogatory remarks against a community.

A bench of Chief Justice Deepak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also issued notice to states on the actor's plea seeking quashing of several proceedings after complaints and FIRs were registered last year.

The bench sought the state governments' response by July 23, the next date of hearing.

The actor has been accused of humiliating the Valmiki community by using an offensive word to describe them on a TV show while promoting his film "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You