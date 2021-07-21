Supriya Pathak Praises Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Calls Him 'Main Anchor' of Family

Supriya Pathak entered the world of movies in 1981 as Subhadra for Shyam Benegal’s adaptation of Mahabharata known as Kalyug. She received her first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. After several years, she is not satiated and feels she hasn’t even touched the tip of her tongue. The veteran actress feels she is just starting and hopes there is still a long way to go. Surprisingly, Supriya never thought that acting would become her profession.

While speaking to Indian Express, she said, “It just happened and I realised I really love this profession.” Supriya belongs to a filmy family and both her children – Sanah and Ruhaan have also pursued acting. Her kids discuss films with their legendary father, Pankaj Kapur. She said that since she is a spontaneous actor and Sanah and Ruhaan are thoughtful ones, they like discussing films with their father.

Supriya mentioned that her stepson, actor Shahid Kapoor is an important part of these discussions. When asked if her kids discuss films with him too, she said “Shahid is their brother. He is their elder brother bhai! He is an integral part of the family. He is our main anchor. It is natural. They are siblings. So, they are constantly around each other. They are like any other siblings. We are a normal family.”

Supriya is also very fond of Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput. When asked if the actress got a chance to test Mira’s cooking skills, she replied saying Mira is a great cook. Praising Mira’s culinary skills, the 60-year-old said, “Sadly, I don’t know how to click photos and I do not have an Instagram profile, so I cannot share with you guys. But she makes amazing food.”

On the work front, Supriya Pathak was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan starring Farhan Akhtar. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Darshan Kumar and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

