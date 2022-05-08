Supriya Pathak Says 'Mother’s Role on Screen Remained Generic' but It is Changing: 'Honoured to Have...'

Bollywood and Indian cinema are filled with examples of films and shows that depict the importance and power of a mother. However, actress Supriya Pathak says that a mother’s role on screen remained generic with little or no qualms to it but the entertainment industry is finally catching up o the numerous layers of a mother’s personality. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the veteran actress shared how she feels the world of entertainment is getting closer to portraying mothers on screen.

Sharing her observation, the actress said, “For the longest time, a mother’s role on screen remained generic with little or no qualms to it but it is refreshing to see that entertainment is finally catching up to the numerous layers of a mother’s personality. It is finally going beyond portraying them as tired, self-sacrificing beings. I feel so honoured to have played some of these enigmatic mother roles in the past few years. My latest role in Home Shanti was so unique. She is steadfast and ambitious. She has her own dreams and she charts the path to achieving them too. The character of Sarla Joshi, a mother, wife, and principal, has so much command over her life and that is new."

She continued, “Additionally, we also see her not shying away from displaying her love towards her husband, something that is stereotyped to evaporate after the initial years of marriage. I personally relate to these facets of her in some form or another and am sure so many more women who are mothers will also do and that is an important step towards society finally opening their eyes to the humongous contributions of a mother.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ram Leela actress was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Home Shanti.

