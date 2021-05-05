Supriya Pathak Sheds Light on her Relationship with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Supriya Pathak shares an affectionate bond with stepson Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actress talked at length about her relationship with Shahid and his family. She revealed how her bond with the actor is special as Shahid is someone whom she can depend upon.

While interacting with Pinkvilla, Supriya said that her relationship with Shahid is more than just that of a mother and son. As she knows the actor since he was six years old, Supriya told that they are more like friends. “I was not there in his (Shahid) life for all the really young formative years, and we met as friends. I was a friend of his father’s and therefore I met him. So it was more like a friend, and it remained like that always,” Supriya added.

Supriya stated that they have always been on a level where they are more like pals. Even though they both have not really lived together, Shahid has always been her support. The veteran actress added that Shahid has always been that person whom she can trust and depend upon.

The actress adores Shahid a lot and mentioned that she believes in him. Supriya is also fond of her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput and her grandchildren. Calling both Misha and Zain as exceptional grandchildren, the actress showered her love for them. While talking about Mira, she considers her more like a daughter and they often go out on outings together. She also appreciates her for the way she is bringing up her children.

Shahid shares a great rapport with both his parents and their respective partners. The actor’s father Pankaj Kapoor married Supriya after parting ways from Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem, who later tied the knot with Rajesh Khattar. Neelima and Rajesh are parents to Ishaan Khatter. However, they separated later.

