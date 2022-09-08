CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Supriya Pathak's Daughter Recalls 'Insane Pressure' She Felt In School Because of Her Mother's Iconic Character 'Hansa'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 17:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Sanah Kapur is the daughter of veteran actors Surpiya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur. (Photo: Instagram)

Sanah Kapur is the daughter of veteran actors Surpiya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur. (Photo: Instagram)

Khichdi premiered in 2002 and was widely loved by all. In the show, Supriya Pathak played the role of Hansa Parekh.

Who does not know Hansa Parekh? The iconic character from the popular sitcom Khichdi was played by veteran actress Supriya Pathak. While everyone loved Hansa, do you know the character only added ‘insane pressure’ on Surpiya and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sanah Kapur?

In a recent interview, Sanah Kapur talked about the same and revealed how everyone in school used to ask her to play the role of ‘Hansa’ during the annual functions. Sanah shared that she ‘hated it’ and went on to mention that she skipped several annual functions because of the same reason as she did not want to play her mother’s character on-stage.

“When I was in middle school, Hansa had happened, and it had become quite a rage. At that time during the annual day functions, everyone would ask me to be Hansa! In school, I used to just hate it because everyone kept wanting me to be Hansa. I was terrible (at it) and I didn’t want to do my mom’s role because that’s insane pressure. I didn’t participate in a lot of annual days only because I didn’t want to be Hansa,” she told Indian Express.

Recalling another incident, Sanah told the entertainment portal how people in her school were not only curious about her but also used to think that being actor parents was ‘glamorous’. “I remember I used to think that acting is the only profession in the world, when I was very young, I would ask people, ‘Oh you parents do something different?!’ If they would tell me their parents were doctors or a businessman, I wanted to know what that world was like because it was completely alien. People were curious about my world, they thought it was glamourous, but it was absolutely normal,” she added.

Besides Supriya Pathak, Khichdi also starred Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Richa Bhadra and Vandana Pathak among others. The show premiered in 2002.

first published:September 08, 2022, 17:09 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 17:13 IST