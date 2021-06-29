Supriya Pilgaonkar to Work on 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3' and 'Swarajya Janani Jijamata' Simultaneously

​One of the well-known names of Hindi and Marathi TV industry, Supriya Pilgaonkar has done a number of good shows in her long career. Now, viewers will get to see her in two shows concurrently. The actress will be doing both the shows for Sony. While one will be on Hindi channel, the other will be on Sony Marathi.

Supriya will be seen as Ishwari Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, with Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes as the leads. She will also be a part of Swarajya Janani Jijamata, a biopic drama that airs on Sony Marathi. Supriyahas always been a fine artist and that has been reflected on her work. The role of Ishwari Dixit that she is about to do for the third time again got a lot of appreciation. She played the character of a mother who found it extremely difficult to share her son’s love with his wife.

As Supriya has been loved by her fans for all the roles that she has done, being able to watch their favourite actress on screen in two showswill be delight for the fans. Some of the hit shows of the actress includes Tu Tu Main Main, Sasural Genda Phool, Ek Nanand Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi .. Meri Bhabhi, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She participated in a dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 1 with her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar. The couple managed to not just win the hearts of the people, but also the show.

Despite the fact that both Supriya and her husband Sachin are popular actors, their fans have probably loved their real life ‘jodi’ more. The couple was seen on the weekend kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, where they danced their heart out.

