Suraj Venjaramoodu's Heaven Cleared With U Certificate, To Hit Theatres This Week

Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer Heaven has been awarded a “U” certificate, and the film will hit the theatres without any cuts. The movie hits the theatres this week on Friday, June 17. It also stars Deepak Parampol, Sudev Nair, Sudheesh, Alansier, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Jafar Idukki, Chembil Ashokan, Shruthi Jayan, Vinaya Prasad, Asha Aravind, Reshmi Boban, Abhija Sivakala, Sreeja, Meera Nair, Manju Patros and Ganga Nair.

Under the banner of Cut 2 Create Pictures, the film is produced by A. D. Sreekumar, directed by Unni Govindaraj and the cinematography is being led by Vinod Illampally. P.S. Subramanian has penned the screenplay. Toby John is the editor and Mafia Sasi is the action choreographer of the film.

Suraj was previously seen in the movie Jana Gana Mana as a tough cop. Directed by Dijo Jose Anthony, the movie starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and was loved by the audience. He will again be seen playing a cop in Heaven. The teaser for the film was released in May and it was a 45-second-long intriguing clip. The teaser revealed the movie to be an investigation thriller where the police force will try and catch a criminal who has committed multiple crimes.

In an interview with Kochi times, the director revealed that he has co-scripted the movie with P. S. Subramanian. Although it is a purely fictional story, the director has tried to keep the events as realistic as possible to give the people a believable treat.

Suraj has a lot of other projects in the pipeline too. Some of them are Roy, Love Jihad, Udaya, 2 Gentlemen, Ente Sathyanweshana Pareekshakal, Professor Dinkan and Mukundan Unni Associates. Some of these movies are in pre-production and some are in post-production making Suraj’s next couple of years quite busy for him. The movies will be released from 2022 through 2025.

