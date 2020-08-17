MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Surbhi Chandna Begins Naagin 5 Shoot, See Pic

Surbhi Chandna Begins Naagin 5 Shoot, See Pic

After Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra concluded the shoot for 'Naagin 5', a picture from the sets of the show featuring Surbhi Chandna has gone viral on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 12:00 AM IST
Share this:

Actors Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra have concluded the shoot for new season of supernatural thriller, Naagin 5. Now, actress Surbhi Chandna has began shooting for the Ekta Kapoor's show. Recently, a picture featuring Surbhi from the sets of the show has gone viral on social media.

In the image, Surbhi can be seen sporting a bottle green coloured traditional wear. The actress is playing one of the leads but is yet to talk about her character.

View this post on Instagram

Exclusive pic of Surbhi her look is simple but nice let’s se how it’s her naagin look #naagin5 #hinakhan #dheerajdhoopar #surbhichandna #mohitmalhotra #niasharma #dev #ektakapoor #naagin #mouniroy #aadakhan #arjunbijlani #naagin2 #karanvir#rivanya #roshiv #naagin3 #surbhijyoti #pearlvpuri #behir #bela #mahir #ritik #shivanya #shivangi #followforfollowback #biggboss13 #sharadmalhotra Pc : Twitter

A post shared by Naagin Amaya (@naaginnsx) on

Earlier, pictures of Hina and Mohit had gone viral as they wrapped the shoot for the show. While Hina plays the role of Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin, Mohit took the character of Hriday Naag.

View this post on Instagram

#NaagEshwari & #Hridhay ❤️ . . . @realhinakhan @mohitmalhotra9 #Naagin5

A post shared by 5 ♡︎ (@naagin_colours_tv) on

Before that, Dheeraj had shared a few pictures from Naagin sets. In the pictures, Dheeraj, who sported long hair to play an eagle on the show, can be seen thanking the entire cast and crew for their support.

View this post on Instagram

Good bye @dheerajdhoopar may you had a good time on Naagin5 ♥️best of luck for kundli bhagya and your future projects !! • • @ektarkapoor @muktadhond @chloejferns @tanusridgupta @balajitelefilmslimited @singhranjankumar @jha.mrinal #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #NaaginBhagyaKaZehreelaKhel #HinaKhan #SurbhiChandna #DheerajDhoopar #MohitMalhotra #SharadMalhotra #niasharma #MouniRoy #Explore #viral #trending #colorstv #monstar #fashion #nightshoot #nagin4 #killicknixonstudio #ektaKapoor #muktadhond #voot #filmcity#Naagin4 #Naagin5 #Naagin #Naagin3 #Naagin2

A post shared by NaaginnTv (@naaginntv) on

Meanwhile, the show will now continue with new characters and chapters, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast of the Naagin 5.

Next Story
Loading