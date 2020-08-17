Surbhi Chandna Begins Naagin 5 Shoot, See Pic

Actors Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra have concluded the shoot for new season of supernatural thriller, Naagin 5. Now, actress Surbhi Chandna has began shooting for the Ekta Kapoor's show. Recently, a picture featuring Surbhi from the sets of the show has gone viral on social media.
In the image, Surbhi can be seen sporting a bottle green coloured traditional wear. The actress is playing one of the leads but is yet to talk about her character.
Earlier, pictures of Hina and Mohit had gone viral as they wrapped the shoot for the show. While Hina plays the role of Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin, Mohit took the character of Hriday Naag.
Before that, Dheeraj had shared a few pictures from Naagin sets. In the pictures, Dheeraj, who sported long hair to play an eagle on the show, can be seen thanking the entire cast and crew for their support.
Meanwhile, the show will now continue with new characters and chapters, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast of the Naagin 5.