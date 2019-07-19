Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Surbhi Chandana, Kushal Tandon, Rohit Roy Take Up #SanjivaniWhistleChallenge

Building on this iconic tune, the actors of Sanjivani have started the #SanjivaniWhistleChallenge and a number of TV actors have joined in to complete it.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Surbhi Chandana, Kushal Tandon, Rohit Roy Take Up #SanjivaniWhistleChallenge
Image courtesy: Instagram
Sanjivani 2 is the second season of the popular 2002 television series of the same name. The show focused on four doctors and how they managed to maintain a balance between their professional and personal lives.

The second season will see Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli reprising their roles as Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi Singh respectively. Actors Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna will be seen in the lead roles, with Surbhi essaying the role of Dr Ishani and Namit Khanna as Dr Sid in the remade show. Apart from them, actors Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh will also join the cast.

The title track of the song is something that has stayed with everyone and has created nostalgia in the hearts of the fans. Building on this iconic tune, the actors of Sanjivani have started the #SanjivaniWhistleChallenge and a number of TV actors have joined in to complete it.

Actors like Mohnish Bahl, Gurdip Kohli Punj, Surbhi Chandana, Sayantani Ghosh, Namit Khanna, Rohit Roy have already taken up the challenges. Other actors from the fraternity like Karanvir Bohra, Zain Imam, Kavita Kaushik, Shruti Ulfat, Kushal Tandon and Zaheer Iqbal among others have also participated in this challenge. Take a look:

Sanjivani (2002) became one of the most successful shows on Indian television and with its sequel, Dill Mill Gayye it again created some buzz among the new audience. And now, Sanjivani is all set to make a comeback with its reboot version.

On National Doctor's Day, July 1, the first look of the show was revealed featuring a mix of actors from the previous and current season. The upcoming medical show will replace 7:30 PM time slot Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Reportedly, the show will witness a love-hate relationship between Surbhi and Namit's characters similar to previous show leads, Rahul-Juhi and Armaan-Riddhima.

