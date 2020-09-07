Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal to do 'Taandav' in Naagin 5

In the upcoming episode of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller, Naagin 5, actors Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal who are playing Bani and Jay in the show, will be seen doing the much-awaited 'taandav nritya'.

Surbi took to Instagram to share the glimpse of the 'taandav nritya'. “My First ever on Television- Taandav on Naagin 5 tonight only on @colorstv 8 PM Keep Enjoying cause it only gets More INTENSE,” she captioned the clip on Instagram.

Mohit too, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the upcoming episode. "When #jaimathur turns #naag 🐍...Watch #Naagin5 tonight 8 pm only on @colorstv ...Anytime on @voot...How do you like the look ????," he captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Apart from Surbhi and Mohit, Sharad Malhotra is also playing lead role in Naagin 5. The trio took over the show after Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra did the initial few episodes. Also, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma have joined the cast of the Naagin 5.