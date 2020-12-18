Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's Intimate Scene from Naagin 5 is Breaking the Internet

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have just sent their fans into overdrive, thanks to their terrific on-screen chemistry on the popular show Naagin 5. The two actors recently shot an intimate scene together for the show and fans can't get enough of them.

On Thursday, Surbhi shared a teaser of an upcoming episode of the show wherein her character of Bani Sharma can be seen getting cosy with Sharad's Veer Singhania. The promo has taken the internet by storm, with fans going gaga over it.

Naagin 5 producer Ekta Kapoor also reacted to the teaser with a series of heart emojis in the comments section. A user wrote, "Can it be Saturday already?" Another said, "Super excited for this episode."

Naagin 5 has been known for its amazing twists and turns. Since the beginning of the season, we have seen the story of Adi Naagin, Cheel and Naag taking numerous turns. There have been so many surprising changes that make Naagin 5 a must-watch.

Surbhi Chandna has been winning the hearts of Naagin fans ever since she took up the lead role as Bani in the supernatural show's fifth edition, which is currently airing on Colors TV. However, she insists that another actress, who has portrayed the title role in the past, is better than her or any other actress when it comes to playing Naagin on the TV screen.

Surbhi named Mouni Roy as the best on-screen Naagin. Apart from Mouni and Surbhi, popular TV divas Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, among others have portrayed pivotal roles in the Naagin series.