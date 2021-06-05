Surbhi Chandna Answers All Questions About Participating in Bigg Boss 15

It only seems like yesterday when Rubina Dilaik proudly held the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and took it home. Just as the season ended, the buzz regarding Bigg Boss 15 being in the pipeline began immediately. As we enter the second quarter of 2021, makers of the popular reality show have announced that the online registration process for the upcoming season has commenced. After this announcement, many renowned television celebrities’ names popped up as prospective contestants on the show. One of the names included popular TV actress Surbhi Chandna. She rose to fame after her lead role in the serial Ishqbaaaz alongside Nakuul Mehta.

Surbhi frequently does live sessions on her Instagram handle and a massive number of followers flock to join her live sessions. Needless to say, her Ask Me Anything session on Instagram is an out-and-out hit. In her sessions, she usually clarifies rumours and answers all the questions her fans have. Recently, one of her fans asked her in the live session whether she is participating in the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan — she outrightly refused.

Wah!!! Mere strong feeling sach hi tha pic.twitter.com/HClI0iYxpg— Muni (@Muni_Fx) June 2, 2021

Elaborating her response, she clearly stated that neither she has been approached nor is she considering it. With this, she has put all the rumours to rest. To the disappointment of fans, the actress won’t be getting locked in the Bigg Boss house this season for sure.

On the professional front, Surbhi was last seen in Star Plus's Sanjivani and Colors TV's Naagin 5. As per reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakhani, Rhea Chakraborty, Parth Samthaan, Disha Parmar, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash and Sanaya Irani might also appear in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. This season of the reality show promises nothing but pure entertainment and fun for the viewers.

