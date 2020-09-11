MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Surbhi Chandna Celebrates Birthday on Naagin 5 Set, See Pics with Co-stars

Surbhi Chandna's vanity was decked up with decorations when she arrived on set early morning. She later cut cake with her co-stars and 'Naagin 5' crew.

Television actress Surbhi Chandna turned a year older today. The actress received a beautiful birthday surprise from her Naagin 5 co-stars. A video of the actress has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen saying, “I  get on sets and see this. This is unbelievable, This is how I come on sets and I'm surprised”.

The caption of the post reads, “Our @officialsurbhic received her first birthday surprise early morning on the sets of #Naagin5 on the behalf of her beautiful fan-family. ***Thankyou so much @angel_nonu9 for putting in so much efforts even in such tough times like pandemic. #HappyBirthdaySurbhiChandna (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Our @officialsurbhic received her first birthday surprise early morning on the sets of #Naagin5 on the behalf of her beautiful fan-family. Thankyou so much @angel_nonu9 for putting in so much efforts even in such tough times like pandemic. #HappyBirthdaySurbhiChandna . . #SurbhiChandna #SCians #Naagin5 #Naagin #naaginfans #banisharma #SCFans #SCFanFamily #naagin2020 #SurbhiFans #Surbhi #bestactress #twittertrending #indianmodel #indianactress #SurbhiOnNaagin #SurbhiChandnaBirthray #bollywood #SurbhiChandnaAsNaagin #fashioninfluencer #fitnessgoals #fitnessinfluencer #bollywood #naagin4 #naagins #naagin1 #tvshow #SCBirthdayCountdown #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna #HappyBirthdaySurbhiChandna

A post shared by Surbhi's Team (@_teamschandna) on

The actress also shared a glimpse from her birthday celebration in her Instagram story. In the pictures, her vanity van on Naagin 5 sets can be seen decorated with balloons and glitters. There were multiple 'Happy Birthday' stickers that were visible as well.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday celebrations from the sets ♥️

A post shared by Naagin (@naaginposts) on

View this post on Instagram

Jai wishes his Bani a happy birthday ♥️

A post shared by Naagin (@naaginposts) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Wala Birthday @officialsurbhic ❤️ God bless you - - - - - - - #nagin5 #naagin5 #Sharadmalhotra #veer #ssharadismysoul #sharbhi #veerbani #vani #surbhichandna #love #kasam #ishqbaaz #musakaan #SsharadMalhotra #bani #Smarmy #sm #anika #veersinghania #veersinghaniya #veeranshusinghania #banisharma

A post shared by Priti × Sharad = PriSha (@itsme_priti_smholic_) on

Surbhi has been showered with love, blessings, and best wishes from her family, friends and fans on her special day.

Surbhi’s friend Vrushika Mehta tweeted, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Annika kahu ya nagin Dono hi roop mein katil ho @SurbhiChandna (sic)."

Surbhi’s former co-star Shrenu Parikh also shared pictures and videos in her Instagram stories to wish the actress on her special day.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a new promo of Naagin 5 as well. Sharing the promo She wrote, “This latest twist will Khiskhao your pairo tale ki Zameen **So do not forget to watch #naagin5 on @colorstv Saturday- Sunday 8PM #banibaninaagin #surbhionnaagin (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

This latest twist will Khiskhao your pairo tale ki Zameen So do not forget to watch #naagin5 on @colorstv Saturday- Sunday 8PM #banibaninaagin #surbhionnaagin

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Surbhi is currently essaying the role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra are also seen in the show. The show has gained immense popularity.

