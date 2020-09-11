Surbhi Chandna Celebrates Birthday on Naagin 5 Set, See Pics with Co-stars

Television actress Surbhi Chandna turned a year older today. The actress received a beautiful birthday surprise from her Naagin 5 co-stars. A video of the actress has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen saying, “I get on sets and see this. This is unbelievable, This is how I come on sets and I'm surprised”.

The caption of the post reads, “Our @officialsurbhic received her first birthday surprise early morning on the sets of #Naagin5 on the behalf of her beautiful fan-family. ***Thankyou so much @angel_nonu9 for putting in so much efforts even in such tough times like pandemic. #HappyBirthdaySurbhiChandna (sic)."

The actress also shared a glimpse from her birthday celebration in her Instagram story. In the pictures, her vanity van on Naagin 5 sets can be seen decorated with balloons and glitters. There were multiple 'Happy Birthday' stickers that were visible as well.

Surbhi has been showered with love, blessings, and best wishes from her family, friends and fans on her special day.

Surbhi’s friend Vrushika Mehta tweeted, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Annika kahu ya nagin Dono hi roop mein katil ho @SurbhiChandna (sic)."

Surbhi’s former co-star Shrenu Parikh also shared pictures and videos in her Instagram stories to wish the actress on her special day.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a new promo of Naagin 5 as well. Sharing the promo She wrote, “This latest twist will Khiskhao your pairo tale ki Zameen **So do not forget to watch #naagin5 on @colorstv Saturday- Sunday 8PM #banibaninaagin #surbhionnaagin (sic)."

Surbhi is currently essaying the role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra are also seen in the show. The show has gained immense popularity.