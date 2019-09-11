Take the pledge to vote

Surbhi Chandna Celebrates Birthday with Ishqbaaz Co-stars

TV actress Surbhi Chandna had her co-stars and friends by her side as she brought in her 30th birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
TV actress Surbhi Chandna, who turned 30 on Wednesday, celebrated the special day with the co-stars of her show Ishqbaaz. Surbhi, dressed in traditional beige salwar-suit, can be seen dancing with joy as her Ishqbaaz co-stars sing 'Happy Birthday' for her. The video was posted by her co-star Shrenu Parikh in her Instagram stories.

Surbhi was dressed in a traditional attire as she had just returned home after her visit to Lal Baugcha Raja. She had gone there to seek Ganpati's blessings.

In the small get-together, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Mreenal Deshraj, Nehalaxmi Iyer and other friends of Surbhi could be spotted. In the background, Surbhi's house can be seen decorated with balloons.

During the day, the birthday girl also shared a number of stories, reposting all her birthday wishes. She also posted a video where Shrenu and Mansi can be seen talking about a surprise planned for the actress. Co-star Nakuul Mehta also posted a birthday wish for Surbhi on Insta.

Surbhi initially rose to fame with her television show Ishqbaaz, where she played the character of Anika. She was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta in the show. Currently, Surbhi is seen in Sanjivani 2 opposite Namit Khanna. Her role in the medical drama has been appreciated. Besides the two popular shows, Surbhi has also been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Qubool Hai and Dil Boley Oberoi.

