Surbhi Chandna Dresses as Bride for Naagin 5, Nakuul Mehta Says 'Time for Real Wedding'

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed as a bride.

“Lost Count of the Shaadis I have done on TELEVISION but every time it excites me to dress up as a Bride. Real Shaadi Main God only knows what will happen. #naagin5 #banisharma #banibanidulhan #swipeleft (sic),” Surbhi wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Surbhi’s Ishqbaaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Ab asli wali ki baari hai” (Now it’s time for real wedding). Surbhi and Nakuul played the role of Annika and Shivay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. The show had a successful run of three years on TV before it went off-air on March 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal are also part of Naagin 5. The two are seen playing the role of Veer and Jay in the show, respectively. Recently, when Sharad had tested positive for Covid-19, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar had temporarily filled-in for him. Dheeraj along with Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra had also launched the on-going season of Naagin.