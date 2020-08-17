Surbhi Chandna Introduces Herself as New Naagin Bani, Hina Khan Says 'Kill it Gurl'

Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Sanjivani, will be seen portraying the lead role in Naagin 5 as Bani. Earlier, Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar launched the fifth season of the supernatural show and now Surbhi takes over alongside Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

After a picture from Naagin 5 set was shared on social media, which showed Surbhi shooting as her character, the actress shared her official look as Bani in the show. She wrote alongside the image, "Hi Bani #naagin5 @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @colorstv #babysteps into this Giant fantasy World (sic)."

Responding to the post, outgoing Naagin Hina wrote in the comments section, "Kill it Gurl." In fact, after Surbhi's picture from Naagin 5 set went viral, #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna also started trending on Twitter.

Mohit is also making his comeback to TV serial after a break. He plays the role of Jay Mathur in Naagin 5. This will be the first time that Mohit and Surbhi are paired opposite each other and fans are surely excited to see the fresh on screen jodi sooner than later.

Naagin 4 was called off after the coronavirus lockdown came in to effect. New episodes have been on air too and now fans can't wait for Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad to take over.