Surbhi Chandna Looks Adorable In White Anarkali Salwar Suit, See Pics

Surbhi Chandna is one of the popular faces of the Hindi television industry and has worked on many shows like Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, Naagin 5, and many more. Apart from making her name in Indian Television, she is also known for her amazing fashion choices and sense of styling.

Recently, the actress has treated her fans to a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Surbhi can be seen in a full sleeve white Anarkali suit with golden detailing. She completed her look with a matching pair of Rajasthani Jutti.

Surbhi kept her traces open and chose minimalist makeup. For jewellery, she wore a pair of big silver earrings which highlighted her outfit. Check out the gorgeous pictures:

She captioned the post “Chandni”. From celebs to fans, the comment section is flooded with red hearts and fire emojis from everyone.

A few days ago, Surbhi shared another set of photos that set the internet on fire. In the pictures, the actress was seen in a three-piece set. She wore a white bralette with a yellow collared suit and matching pants. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with nude makeup.

See the pics:

Seeing the pictures her fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of them wrote, “Stunning Boss Lady”, while another one commented “Aye haayeee” in her comment section.

On the work front, Surbhi made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Currently, she is seen in the Hindi-language television romantic comedy series Sherdil Shergil alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. It is produced by Saurabh Tewari under the banner of Parin Multimedia. The show is aired on Colors Tv and it is also digitally available on Voot.

