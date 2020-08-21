Surbhi Chandna Looks Mesmerising in Her First Official Look of Naagin 5; See Pics

Naagin 5 was launched recently with Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in the premiere episodes. While Hina and Mohit played the sarvasestha naagin and naag, Dheeraj was seen enacting the role of king of cheels (kites).

Now, producer Ekta Kapoor has introduced actress Surbhi Chandna as the new leading lady of her production Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna's character is the reincarnation of Nageshwari, played by Hina Khan, who was roped in to launch the fifth season of Naagin.

Introducing Surbhi Chandna, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Reveal of new Naagin... Punarjanam. Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye." Surbhi also shared her excitement about being a part of the franchise on Instagram. "Looking forward to this biggie Naagin 5. The moment I saw the Naagin Book, I was excited like a child..."

While Surbhi Chandna will play the naagin, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal will be seen in pivotal roles.

Surbhi Chandna debuted on the small screen with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she went on to star in shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz. She was last seen in Sanjivani.

Earlier, actress Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Jasmin Bhasin have played the titular Naagins in the series.