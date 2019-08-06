Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna of Sanjivani 2 to Join Nach Baliye 9 Team This Weekend

Producer of Sanjivani 2, Siddharth Malhotra also confirmed that Surbhi and Namit will be coming on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna, lead of the upcoming television show on Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, will grace Nach Baliye 9 this weekend. According to reports, the duo will be shooting for the same today, August 6.

“Surbhi and Namit will grace the dance reality show. It will be interesting to see whether they do shake a leg together,” IWMBuzz quoted a source saying.

Producer of Sanjivani 2, Siddharth Malhotra also confirmed that Surbhi will promote the show on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Fans are waiting to see Surbhi and Namit shake a leg in Nach Baliye 2 after the duo managed to win hearts by their on-screen chemistry in the promos of Sanjivani 2.

Nach Baliye 9 has been getting exciting every season and last week the dance reality show Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan hit the dance floor and left many jaws wide open with their stunning performance.

Season 9 of the popular dance reality show is already making waves on social media, thanks to an interesting concept that sees ex-couples competing against real-life jodis.

Sanjivani 2 that also stars Monish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy among others, will go on air from August 12, 2019.

