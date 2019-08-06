Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna of Sanjivani 2 to Join Nach Baliye 9 Team This Weekend
Producer of Sanjivani 2, Siddharth Malhotra also confirmed that Surbhi and Namit will be coming on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.
Producer of Sanjivani 2, Siddharth Malhotra also confirmed that Surbhi and Namit will be coming on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.
Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna, lead of the upcoming television show on Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, will grace Nach Baliye 9 this weekend. According to reports, the duo will be shooting for the same today, August 6.
“Surbhi and Namit will grace the dance reality show. It will be interesting to see whether they do shake a leg together,” IWMBuzz quoted a source saying.
Producer of Sanjivani 2, Siddharth Malhotra also confirmed that Surbhi will promote the show on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.
Yes that’s right she will appear on Nach :) she wasn’t available for today’s promotion as she was committed to shoot elsewhere today— siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) August 4, 2019
Fans are waiting to see Surbhi and Namit shake a leg in Nach Baliye 2 after the duo managed to win hearts by their on-screen chemistry in the promos of Sanjivani 2.
Nach Baliye 9 has been getting exciting every season and last week the dance reality show Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan hit the dance floor and left many jaws wide open with their stunning performance.
Season 9 of the popular dance reality show is already making waves on social media, thanks to an interesting concept that sees ex-couples competing against real-life jodis.
Sanjivani 2 that also stars Monish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy among others, will go on air from August 12, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA TESS Discovers Super Earth That Could Have Life, And it is 31 Light Years Away
- India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Parineeti Chopra Talks About Low Phase in Career, Says 'I Would Cry 10 Times a Day'
- Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain
- Maruti Suzuki Swift for Sale on OLX Gets Stolen by Thieves, Police Catch Them By Posing as Buyers