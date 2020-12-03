Surbhi Chandna Plays with Snow on Naagin 5 Set

Surbhi Chandna is currently entertaining audiences through her work in Colors television show Naagin 5. In her latest post, Surbhi is introducing us to her occupational hazard which is looking glamorous while in cold weather.

The actress is getting to feel the winter on the sets of Naagin season 5. Playing the role of Bani in the fifth instalment of the supernatural show, Surbhi posted a video of playing with fake snow. She was dressed in her glamorous naagin avatar and shared a picture and video of her shoot shenanigans on Instagram.

Sharing a photo, Surbhi wrote jokingly that she has reached Switzerland but cannot eat fondue because naagin needs to maintain her figure and stay patli (thin). She wrote, “Naagin Reaches Swissss but can’t eat Fondue for Obvious reasons #firstoutdoorfornaagin #patlinaaginnotmoti (sic).”

In another post, Surbhi posted a playful video from the sets where she is seen playing with the fake snow pretending to be in a cold weather. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Snow Main Fassi Naagin.” The post has received over 1,22,060 views as fans look forward to the upcoming episode. One fan commented, "Woww, something very interesting is coming." Another fan said, " Ohh! Excited for the new ep.”

Surbhi is quite active on social media and keeps sharing several looks of her from the show wearing stunning sheer and shimmer saris. Naagin 5 also stars actors Mohit Sehgal in the role of Jay and Sharad Malhotra in the role of Veer. The trio seem to have a lot of fun together off-screen. The entire cast of Naagin Season 5 seems to get along very well as they keep sharing pictures when they get time from the shoot.

The show has taken a new turn with the introduction of a new antagonist in the form of Markat. She also happens to be Jay and Veer’s mother and seeks Aadi Naagin’s life to gain her powers. In the latest teaser of the upcoming episode, we see Jai and Veer realise her true intentions and save Bani from her attack.

Naagin 5 airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.