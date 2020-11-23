Surbhi Chandna Preps for Tandav and Naagin Fans Can't Keep Calm, Watch Video

Naagin 5 is a fan favourite show, courtesy Surbhi Chandna and the terrific ensemble cast that has been put together for the Ekta Kapoor produced supernatural series.

Surbhi has been slaying fans with her performance of the show and an upcoming episode will see her performing high intensity Tandav. Surbhi teased fans with a BTS video of her performance, in which she is seen attempting knee spins on the ground. The actress is seen battling odds as she preps for the shoot of the difficult dance sequence. Naturally, Naagin fans responded with applause for their favourite artist.

Sharing a BTS video from the set of Naagin 5, Surbhi wrote, "Attempted this Knee Spin for the first Time .. rehersed a couple of times and still wasnt that good lekin yeh Naagin Rukegi Nahi 🐍 @muktadhond @shreya_nehal @balajitelefilmslimited Tandav Coming Up Tonight on NAAGIN 5 (sic)."

Surbhi's fun ways from Naagin 5 set are quite popular with her social media fam. Recently, she was seen grooving to Nora Fatehi's superhit track Saki Saki with co-star Swarda Thigale on the TV show set.

She also posted a dance video for Hrithik Roshan fans recently in which she is seen grooving to Ae Mere Dil Tu from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai with Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

Naagin 5 airs from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV.