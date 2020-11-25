Surbhi Chandna Says This 'Naagin' is Better Than Her

Telly actress Surbhi Chandna is winning hearts of Naagin fans ever since she took up the lead role as Bani in the supernatural show's fifth edition, which is currently airing on Colors TV. While Bani rules over hearts with her role in the popular franchise, she insists that another actress, who has portrayed the title role in the past, is better than her or any other actress when it comes to playing naagin on TV screens.

As per a website, Surbhi named Mouni Roy as the best on-screen Naagin. Apart from Mouni and Surbhi, popular TV divas Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, among others have portrayed pivotal roles in the Naagin series.

Praising Mouni for her Naagin role, Surbhi said, "There is never going to be another thought to that. Mouni was an incredible Naagin and will always be."

She added, "I totally agree with you that Mouni is better than me. I don't think anyone else will ever be able to beat her in this."

Currently, apart from Surbhi, who plays Naagin Bani in the show's fifth edition, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal are also earning praise for their respective characters on the show.

Recently a video of Surbhi performing Tandav on the set of Naagin went viral.

Fans did not stop praising Surbhi for her efforts in pulling off the difficult dance moves. Her commitment towards the role was also lauded by viewers.

