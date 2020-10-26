Surbhi Chandna Shares BTS Picture of Naagin 5 Team Celebrating Dussehra

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5, recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene picture with the cast of the show.

“Happy Dussehra from US to YOU #teamnaagin5 #happy&blessedfaces @balajitelefilmslimited ,” the actress wrote alongside the picture. In the picture, the Naagin 5 team can be seen wearing traditional attire with dandiya in hand. While Surbhi is seen sporting pink and white lehenga, Sharad Malhotra can be seen in black kurta pajama.

Along with Surbhi and Sharad, Mohit Sehgal also plays a lead role in the show. Sharad and Mohit are seen in the role of Veer and Jay.

Earlier, Sharad had shared behind-the-scene picture with Surbhi and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who had temporarily replaced him in the show after he had tested Covid-19 positive. “Punjabis in the house .....#bani #veer #shakura #humsaathsaathhain.... #naagin5,” Sharad captioned the picture on Instagram. In the picture, Surbhi was seen in red outfit, whereas Sharad and Dheeraj were seen in black attires.

Actors Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj had launched this season of Naagin. The show airs on Colors.