Surbhi Chandna Shares BTS Picture With Dheeraj Dhoopar From Naagin 5

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who is playing the role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, shared a behind-the-scene picture with actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. Dheeraj will be filling in for actor Sharad Malhotra on the show.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared the picture and wrote, "No points for guessing." In the picture, Dheeraj or Surbhi's face is not revealed completely.

Recently, she also shared a post, "Veer Akesh Akesh Veer ?????!!??...Satyug Kalgug Konsa Yug ?!?????...What the Heck .. to find out watch...Naagin5...Saturday- Sunday 8 PM @balajitelefilmslimited @colorstv @muktadhond

DD @dheerajdhoopar ♥️♥️."

Sharad, who plays the role of Veer in the show, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in self-isolation at home. In his absence, Dheeraj will be taking over the role of Veer in Naagin 5.

For those uninitiated, Dheeraj was part of the show in the initial few episodes, along with actors Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra. While Hina and Mohit played Naag and Naagin, Dheeraj was seen as Cheel. Now, Dheeraj will be reprising his role in the show till Sharad recovers and is back on the show.

Dheeraj is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya opposite actress Shraddha Arya on Zee TV.

Recently, Sharad took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Recovering quite well, and want to thank each one of you, for all the love that has been pouring non-stop."