Surbhi Chandna Shares Saree Look from Naagin 5; Netizens are Crushing on Her

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna is setting Instagram on fire after she shared her saree look from the supernatural drama series where she plays Bani Sharma.

Surbhi posted multiple pictures wearing a saree which looks dark midnight blue in colour. She has paired the saree with a striped blouse. Surbhi can be seen wearing bangles, earrings and a bindi to accessorize her look.

Her make up in the pictures is not very heavy and she can be seen wearing a nude lipstick. Take a look below:

Friends and fans of Surbhi are reacting to her gorgeous pictures. Actor Sayantani Ghosh, who also worked on the show Naagin 4, called her “hottie”. Playback singer Aaman Trikha commented, “Naagin Alert” along with a snake emoji.

Many people expressed their admiration for Surbhi’s look in the pictures by commenting with fire emojis. A fan account of Surbhi and her co-star Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer in Naagin 5, said, “This is the best post till date in saree because of the styling, background and of course oh so gorgeous poses. You look so beautiful, Surbhi & May God protect you. Stay safe stay healthy.”

Sharad, who starts opposite Surbhi, has tested Covid-19 positive recently. Commenting on Surbhi’s post, many fans of Sharad said they wish their favourite actor starts feeling better soon and comes back to the show.

Reports suggest that Sharad might be replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar till he becomes fit to start shooting again.