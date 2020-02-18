Surbhi Chandna-starrer Sanjivani to Conclude Next Month

Back in 2002, medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon won hearts with its starcast and the storyline. Last year, the show makers introduced the reboot version of the show.

While the Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna-starrer Sanjivani was expected to be a hit just like the original, things turned out to be different. After receiving upsetting views from across the country, the makers of the drama have confirmed that the show will come to an end in March 2020.

The 2002-medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon took the Indian television audience by storm when it first began. The show featured doctors and nurses at the hospital Sanjivani, dealing with several medical cases while balancing their personal life. The show starred Mihir Mishra, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sanjeet Bedi and Rupali Ganguly in the key roles.

The second season of the show titled Dill Mill Gaye premiered in 2007. It features Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget in the lead roles as Dr. Armaan Malik & Dr. Riddhima Gupta.

As both the shows were received well by the audience, the makers decided to bring a reboot of the show in 2019. However, the new show couldn’t retain the popularity. Informing about the show’s conclusion, producer Siddharth P Malhotra tweeted, “One journey comes to an end! #Sanjivani next month comes to a closure.”

Happy Valentine’s Day :) one journey comes to an end #Sanjivani next month comes to a closure & another begins today #PawanAndPooja a show very dear to my heart created by me & #shaadali with wonderful actors & team is live today on MXPlayer produced by #alchemyfilmspvtltd — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 14, 2020

Last month, the show took a 3-year leap, bidding adieu to Mohnish Bahl and welcoming Uttaran fame actor Gaurav Chopra, who becomes the new owner of Sanjivani hospital.

