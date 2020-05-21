MOVIES

Surbhi Chandna was Almost Replaced on Taarak Mehta, But the Show Kick-Started Her Career

TV actress Surbhi Chandna says her career began with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, before gaining popularity with Ishqbaaaz.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
Actress Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular names in the television industry now. She became a household name with her role in Ishqbaaaz, but her acting career started with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She played the role of Sweety back in the year 2009 in the comedy.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Surbhi revealed that it was her mother who pushed her to better on the sets as she was almost getting replaced from the show. "Even Taarak Mehta's team was going to replace me. My mom scared me to do better. I don't know how I performed but they keep playing those episodes even today," Surbhi said.

"My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learnt from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, mujhe nahi hoga during Ishqbaaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented," she added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Surbhi was seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi (2013), Qubool Hai, an episode in Aahat. Then she played the leading role in Ishqbaaaz as Annika from 2016 to 2018. Surbhi was last seen in the new version of Sanjivani as Dr Ishani Arora.

