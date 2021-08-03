Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Beach Video Sets Internet on Fire

Television actress Surbhi Chandna has posted a beach video from Maldives on her Instagram account and her fans are going crazy. The stunning video featuring her in a bikini has gone viral on social media. She is looking absolutely gorgeous, enjoying her time on a beach. In just a few hours of the actress posting it, her fans are showing their full support for the video. Surbhi can be seen wearing a multi coloured bikini in it. The post has received a number of comments praising the beautiful actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

The video has already received more than one lakh likes. In the caption of the viral video Surbhi wrote “Good Times Tan Lines”. She also said that there have been some human errors while shooting the video. Since the bikini tags are also visible in the video, the actress wrote that even those could not miss the sight. Surbhi remains quite active on Instagram, she keeps posting her photos and videos on the social media handle. Along with her fans her friends and colleagues too showered the actress with their love and appreciation in the comment section.

Before posting the video Surbhi posted some pictures of her in the same outfit and from the same location. The actress looked breathtaking and the video dropping soon after the photos must have been a great surprise for the fans. Surbhi is now enjoying her time at Coco Palm Bodu Hithi in Maldives.

Recently there was news that Surbhi could be a part of Bigg Boss 15 but then the actress herself made it clear that she will not be a part of the hit reality show as a contestant. She clearly said that she will not be participating in the show.

Surbhi is one of the most popular Indian Television actresses in today’s time. With a following of 4.4 million on her Instagram account she knows exactly how to keep her fans entertained. As the actress is currently not seen on screen, let’s hope that fans get to see her in a new project soon.

