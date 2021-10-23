Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli Sport Virat Kohli's Number 18 Jersey Ahead of India's Match

With Team India’s first match in the T2o World Cup around the corner, people all over the country are gearing up to support their team. Bollywood celebrities, too, are not behind in joining the bandwagon. Popular television actors Surbhi Jyoti, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin recently shared Reels on Instagram to show their support to captain Virat Kohli. In the video, the actors were seen sporting Kohli’s number 18 jersey.

“The new team India jersey is here and I can’t keep calm!" wrote Surbhi Jyoti along with her Instagram video.

Nikki Tamboli on the other hand couldn’t stop herself from vibing to the new anthem. Shw wrote, “Can’t stop vibing to this anthem by @mplsports"

“Watching a match in ordinary clothes? Nahhh Watching a match in a jersey? Yeahhhhh Grab the #BillionCheersJersey from @mplsports and ready ho jao apna game dikhane!,” Jasmin Bhasin wrote.

India will be pitted against its neighbouring country Pakistan for their first match. The Virat Kohli-led team will be playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October, Sunday. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has joined Kohli in Dubai with their daughter Vamika. Both the actress and her cricketer husband has been sharing adorable family portraits from Dubai.

Anushka’s photo featured Vamika playing in a ball-pit while Virat looks at her and smiles. She captioned the picture, “My whole heart in one frame."

Virat shared a photo from the breakfast table featuring the three of them.

Virat Kohli-led side is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the best possible preparations for the mega global tournament. While the team looks in good shape as a majority of the players are coming off a good form in the just-concluded IPL 2021. However, BCCI selectors made a few last-minute tweaks by including Shardul Thakur in the playing XI in place of Axar Patel. Thakur who impressed in the UAE-leg of the IPL was included by the Chetan Sharma-led panel as they wanted a backup option for all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the team.

