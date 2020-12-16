Surbhi Jyoti Looks Stunning as She Shares a 'Zoya Moment' While Filming Qubool Hai 2.0

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to reprise her character, Zoya Farooqui from the Zee TV’s popular show Qubool Hai. She is currently shooting for the sequel of the show, Qubool Hai 2.0 in Belgrade. The actress took to her social media handle to share a couple of ‘Zoya moments’ from the shoot, where she can be seen dressed up in a beautiful white outfit as she falls down on the streets.

She captioned the happy post as, “Having some Zoya moments#quboolhai2 @zee5.”

The upcoming show will be premiered on ZEE 5 as a web series and will mark the return of the lead characters Surbhi as Zoya and Karan Singh Grover as Asad. The duo is currently shooting for the show in Serbia and has been sharing pictures and clips from the schedule.

Earlier, she shared some of the stills from the sets of Qubool Hai 2.0 as the shoot began. In the pictures, Surbhi can be seen getting ready to step into the character of Zoya.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her friends couldn’t stop themselves from dropping the comment on the post. Karanvir Bohra, who was also seen in Qubool Hai alongside Surbhi, commented, “All the best Sanam,” while TV actress Krishna Mukherjee dropped heart emojis on the post.

On the other hand, Karan aka Asad has also been sharing updates from the shoots on his Instagram to take the fans’ excitement a level higher. Recently, the actor shared a BTS video of himself from Serbia talking about the cold weather of the country. In the video, Karan looks dapper in a classic black and white three-piece suit.

Ever since the return of Zoya and Asad has been announced, excitement among fans is on an all-time high. Qubool Hai used to be one of the most loved shows of television and has a huge fan base.