Surbhi Jyoti Posts Travel Vlog From Her Maldivian Vacay And It’s All About Stunning Locations; Watch Video

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most beautiful actresses of the Indian television screen. She is loved by the audience for her bubbly personality. She has been lauded for her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0. She is very active on social media; hence, she often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. Recently, the Naagin 3 actress made to the headlines for her trip to Maldives. The actress has been sharing part of her stay at the exotic location, and it is all about stunning locations.

On Tuesday, Surbhi posted a video on Instagram as she summarised her Maldivian trip in a couple of snippets from the location. In the video, we see Surbhi enjoying her time at the beach, clad in sexy monokini. The actress started the clip with a glimpse of herself in a black bikini followed by glimpses of her travelling by air, in a boat, and taking a dip in sea. The actress seems to have enjoyed a lot during her stay at the picturesque location.

Taking to the captions, she penned a long note about her vacation in Maldives. “The tan will fade but the memories will last forever

#maldives you are beautiful.Thank you so much @lilybeachresortmaldives for a super amazing stay and thank you @pickyourtrail for a smooth execution.I had an amazing time and totally loved the experience ,” wrote Surbhi.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “You’re Setting Fire On Instagram ,” another added, “Heavenly & Absolutely looking gorgeous can’t take my eye’s off at you my hottie u r every look is so attractive and charming and my favourite ❤️.”

Surbhi Jyoti has played numerous remarkable roles on TV in popular shows like Naagin 3, Qubool Hai among others that made her a household name. She made her OTT debut with the reboot version of Qubool Hai and now she will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the movie Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, which is yet to be released. The actress is very popular for her charming looks and gorgeous smile.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here