Surbhi Jyoti Sets Temperature Soaring In Sexy Red Attire; See The Diva’s Hot Pics

Actress Surbhi Jyoti brought a splash of dramatic red shade to our Instagram feeds, this Wednesday. The 34-year-old actress made the case for a bright red pantsuit featuring a sexy off-shoulder top which she paired with matching pants. Surbhi accessorised the all-red look with dangling gold coin earrings. The three gold-painted coins assembled in increasing order gave off a chic and glamorous appearance to her style. The Qubool Hai actress tied her hair in a high bun with her baby hair brushed in waves with the help of hair wax.

The actress highlighted her well-defined eyebrows and used soft nude shade and mascara for her eye makeup. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Surbhi in the caption wrote, “Laal Ishq (Red love).”

Surbhi’s latest fashion outing is leaving fellow celebrities and fans impressed. One of the top comments on her post compared her look to American pop star Jennifer Lopez, as they wrote, “Hi JLo.” Actress and model Prachi Mishra Raghavendra commented,”Pics are getting hwatt and hwatt day by day.”

A fan heaped praises on Surbhi’s latest picture in the comments and wrote, “This is such a different look on you. And you look so gorgeous.”

Earlier last week, Surbhi had shared another glamorous look with her followers. The actress was spotted in a monochrome black dress as she posed for the pictures in a bathtub. She wore a black off-shoulder dress that comprised sequin work on the bralette and a sheer fabric around her torso. The dress even featured a thigh-high slit. Sharing the picture on Instagram Surbhi defined her look as a “Black swan.”

Most recently, Surbhi starred in Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? movie with Jassie Gill.

