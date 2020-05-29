Surbhi Jyoti's Lockdown Birthday Celebrations Have Naagin 3 Co-stars as Virtual Guests

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti turned a year older on Friday, May 29. The actress shared a cute collage of her pictures and gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday at home due to the lockdown.

Surbhi captioned the collage as, "One year wiser." Dressed in a striped tee, she posed with a chocolate cake which had a pretty candle on the top.







The actress also shared screenshots of her video calls with her friends from the industry, who came forward to make her quarantine birthday special by sending virtual wishes.

Her Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani shared a picture of themselves from the show's set and wrote a lovely note for her. "The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could've spent all these years together. I'm glad I have you in my life now ...thank you for being YOU. we may not talk everyday, meet very often but I need you to know that I count on you ... and would want you to count on me for life. Happiest birthday @surbhijyoti ... Love you! Wish you all the happiness in the world (sic)"

Surbhi also shared a screenshot of her video call with Anita Hassanandani, Heli Daruwala and Pearl V Puri. The three stars wished Surbhi together and also sang the birthday song for her. Anita, Heli and Pearl V Puri shared a glimpse of the conversation on their respective social media handles.

