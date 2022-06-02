'Sure Blockbuster': Udhayanidhi Stalin's Review of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s action-thriller Vikram will be released in theatres on June 3, but its first review is already in. And needless to say, it has only added to the excitement of fans. The review has come from none other than

actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose company has also acquired the theatrical rights to the film in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi said that he had watched the film and that he enjoyed it to the core. He also predicted that the film was going to be a blockbuster. He wrote, “Vikram super. Thanks to ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan sir, Lokesh, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh and Fahad and the whole team for this movie experience! Sure blockbuster!”

An overjoyed Kamal Haasan responded to his tweet, saying that a critical opinion from a friend like him will offer much-needed energy to other admirers of the legendary actor. Thanking Udhay, the actor shared, “Dear Udhaynidhi Stalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram. You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights.”

Dear @Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram . You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights. @RKFI @turmericmediaTM #VikramHitlist https://t.co/IbeclwXCu8 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 1, 2022

Udhayanidhi has acquired the theatrical rights to practically all of this year’s big-budget Tamil films, notably Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Beast, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Don. In a recent news interview, he stated that all of these projects were profitable for him.

All eyes are now on Vikram, as the film is slated to have the third-largest opening for a Tamil film this year. The appearances of Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, as well as Suriya’s much-anticipated cameo, are expected to be the highlights of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Anirudh’s background score and Anbariv’s action scenes are the other two aspects of the film that fans are looking forward to. The first screening of the film will begin as early as 4 a.m. in Tamil Nadu, with premieres in the United States commencing tonight.

