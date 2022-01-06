Surekha Kudachi to Enter New Marathi Show Tujhya Rupacha Chandana? Find Out Here

Colors Marathi’s newly launched show Tujhya Rupacha Chandana, which revolves around Nakshi who belongs to the lower middle–class and faces discrimination due to her dark skin tone, has received a thumbs up from the audience in the first couple of weeks.

And now actor-lavni dancer Surekha Kudachi, who participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, will soon enter the show, according to the Instagram marathiserials_official. But as of now, no information on her role has been given, and the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

The actor, though, recently, in an Instagram post, stated that fans will soon see her in a new role. Surekha received huge fame after taking part in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. It’s being said that she participated in the show at the request of her daughter Janhvi.

The audience loved her for the way she played the game. In the house, Surekha also had good relations with her co-contestants like Sneha Wagh, Vishal Nikam, and other contestants.

Surekha started her career in the mid-1990s and, over a period of 20 years, has acted in over 25 Marathi and Hindi films.

Some of her Marathi films include Sasuchi Maya, Policeman’s Wife, Bharat Aala Parat, Khurchi Samrat, Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika, and Foreignchi Patlin.

She also acted in Marathi TV shows like Devyani, Runji, Navri Mile Nav-yala, Chandra Aahe Sakshila, and Swabhiman.

