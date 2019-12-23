Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Surekha Sikri Arrives on Wheelchair to Receive Her National Film Award for Badhaai Ho
Surekha Sikri, who has not been keeping well for quite some time, arrived at 66th National Fim Awards on a wheelchair to receive her award.
A number of celebrities from the Indian film fraternity were honoured at the National Film Awards 2019, on Monday. Also present at the award ceremony was veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who received her third National Award. She was honoured in the category of Best supporting role (female) for her part in the 2018 film, Badhaai Ho. The actress, who has not been keeping well for quite some time, arrived at the event on a wheelchair.
As she was presented with the honour, the audience gave her a standing ovation and the claps refused to die down as Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu gave the award to the actress.
When the awards were announced earlier this year, Surekha told ETimes, “I got a call from the director just now informing about the National Award win. I wish he could have won the award. I thank all the people who liked the concept and the film and it feels great when your work gets appreciated.”
For the unversed, Surekha played the role of Dadi in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. The film also had Neena Gupta and Gajraj Roa in the lead roles. In November last year, when she was shooting for a TV serial in Mahabaleshwar the actress fell and hit her head in the bathroom, suffering a brain stroke. She is still in a recovering state.
-
