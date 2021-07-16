Surekha Sikri's Badhaai Ho Co-star Neena Gupta Remembers Late Actor: 'It Was a Delight to Watch Her Act'

“I wasn’t aware of her passing away. I don’t think I can even process this information. I’m shattered. I’ve seen her work over the years and she has always been an incredible actor. My memory of her goes back to my National School of Drama days. I have seen her in The Repertory Company which is the regular performing wing of the School. As a student, I have seen her perform on stage and she was one of the finest actresses I have ever come across.

I still remember shooting with her for Badhaai Ho. I learnt so much from her. She is one actor who you can learn from. Even when I didn’t have my scenes, I would be on the sets and see her perform and learn. I remember we were shooting in the middle of the night and the camera was facing me. As a co-actor, I requested her to give me cues and she did it with full gusto.

Surekha ji was a natural performer and would light up the screen with her performance. She was spontaneous and it was a delight to watch her act. We have spent a lot of time together during Badhaai Ho, especially during the breaks. We would often eat together and talk about various things. She was a beautiful lady. Besides the acting and interaction on sets, she was a very warm human being. She was so full of life even at her age. Surekha ji truly deserved all the adulation and the awards for her performance in Badhaai Ho."

(As told to News18.com)

