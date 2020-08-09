Surekha Sikri, Ghanashyam Nayak Happy with HC's Decision Permitting Senior Actors to Resume Shooting

Seasoned actors Surekha Sikri and Ghanashyam Nayak expressed their happiness over Bombay High Court’s decision of allowing 65-plus actors to resume shooting.

Bombay High Court on August 7 permitted actors above 65 to resume shooting, dismissing the regulation issued by Maharashtra government that bars senior actors above that age limit from shooting, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing the happiness Balika Vadhu's Sikri told ETimes TV, "It is a very positive move and I am very happy about it. I am looking forward to working in TV shows and films."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nayak too, expressed his feelings, "I am very happy it is like a new birth for me I feel. Now, we will have to wait and see what new guidelines the Maharashtra government will come up with. But yes, I am happy that now at least I can resume shooting. If not immediately, at least in a month or two months’ time."

Meanwhile, a petition was filed by senior Bollywood actor Pramod Pandey on July 21 challenging the government directive that actors above 65 years cannot shoot owing to the pandemic.

A press note issued in this matter reads, "IMPPA alongwith one Mr. Pramod Pandey had challenged the validity of the said directions before the Hon'ble High Court Mumbai and accordingly, by an order passed today the said Petition has been allowed by the Hon'ble High Court by holding that no such restriction could be imposed on the basis of age of the persons and clarified that only precautionary guidelines which are applicable to all other business shall be applicable and no specific condition can be imposed in respect of a particular section. Copy of the order is awaited and in the meanwhile the present press release is being issued. Advocate Ashok M Saraogi appeared for IMPPA in the matter. Dated this 7th day of August, 2020."