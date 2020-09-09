Surekha Sikri in ICU After Brain Stroke

Veteran film and theatre actress Surekha Sikri was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after suffering a brain stroke. This is the second time that Sikri has suffered a stroke, after November 2018.

The 75-year-old actress was rushed to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu locality and is currently in ICU. Sikri's nurse said the three-time National Award winner actress' financial condition was not good, adding that she could not get her admitted to any other hospital owing to high expenses, according to a report in timesoftindia.com. She appealed to the film fraternity to come forward and pitch in with financial aid for the actress.

Despite keeping unwell, Sikri was active on the screen. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the OTT-released anthology film "Ghost Stories", which opened in January. In 2018, she was seen in a delightful role in the comedy hit, "Badhaai Ho".