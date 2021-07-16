CHANGE LANGUAGE
Surekha Sikri Passes Away: Manoj Bajpayee, Dia Mirza Join Others in Paying Condolences

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri has passed away at the age of 75 of a cardiac arrest.

On hearing the news of Surekha Sikri's demise, professionals from film industries across India poured in their condolences.

Veteran Bollywood actor Surekha Sikri, known for her films such as Badhaai Ho and TV shows like Balika Vadhu, passed away at the age of 75. She was ailing for some time and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke earlier in 2018. A recipient of three National Film Awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, was best known for her performances in “Tamas", “Mammo", “Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro", “Zubeidaa" and daily soap “Balika Vadhu". She received widespread praise for her role as a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Badhaai Ho" (2018).

On hearing the news of her demise, professionals from film industries across India poured in their condolences. Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP"

Television actress Avika Gor who made her debut with Balika Vadhu shared a throwback picture from the sets of their show with the late actor and shared a heartfelt note along with it.

Sharing two pictures of the veteran actress, one from her earlier days and one of the recent times, Randeep Hooda paid his condolences.

“There is no one like her. Absolutely no one. What an extraordinary woman. An artist par excellence. Those eyes and that smile Star-struck Her craft will inspire generations of performers. Was lucky to have the chance to witness her magic in person #RIPSurekhaSikri," wrote Dia Mirza.

Television actor Anirudh Dave wrote, “Every role.Every character. Every scene you played as masterpiece.Loss of another amazing actor RIP #SurekhaSikri ji. शत शत नमन"

Surekha Sikri was last seen in Netflix’s “Ghost Stories", directed by Zoya Akhtar.

first published:July 16, 2021, 11:53 IST