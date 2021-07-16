Surekha Sikri Passes Away; Rahul Vaidya Ties the Knot with Disha Parmar

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned 38 on Friday and her fellow actors from the film fraternity have come together to send her some warm birthday wishes. The actress who also turned entrepreneur in 2019 with the launch of her beauty brand Kay Beauty has been responding to the birthday wishes through her Instagram Stories.

Brilliant, unabashed and poignant veteran actress Surekha Sikri breathed her last on July 16. The National Award-winning star delivered some fine performances in a career that spanned over four decades. Not just in television, the screen legend was a par excellent performer in theatre and films. It was in 2008 when Sikri added a major milestone to her acting journey. The audiences loved her as Kalyani Devi, the stern matriarch in the popular television show, Balika Vadhu. As the National School Drama alum bids adieu to the world, we honour her legacy by remembering some of her performances that will remain deeply etched in our memories for years.

Singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar today. The couple’s friend and Rahul’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Aly Goni took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the wedding. In the videos shared by Aly, Rahul can be seen dancing with his friends. He is dressed in golden kurta pajama for his big day. On the other hand, Disha makes an entry in red lehenga and heavy jewellery.

Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. But before that happens, she already has created a strong fan base on social media who are excited to see her on the big screen. On Thursday, Palak once again got everyone’s attention when she shared a video on her Instagram page. The clip is a compilation of her seductive poses during a latest photoshoot.

The much talked-about digital series Bahubali: Before The Beginning has reportedly roped in South star Nayanthara for a pivotal role. The series is a prequel to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise.

