Surekha Sikri's Last Film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' to Release on ZEE5

Bollywood film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai will release on streaming platform ZEE5. The film will mark late Surekha Sikri’s final on-screen appearance. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. The romantic comedy also stars Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala and Atul Shrivastava. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is based on a real incident where Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai was written on a currency note and it immediately went viral.

Presented by Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ also marks the Bollywood debut of TV star Surbhi Jyoti. Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ is about a young man, Sintoo who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town’s heartbeat and a girl way out of his league. The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events. Whether the movie has a happy ending or not is to be found out.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says, “There is a story waiting to be told in every nook and corner and we are glad to be picking on these stories and presenting it to a larger audience. ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ is based on a true incident but it picks up from there and completes the narrative. We are sure that people are curious to know why something written on a currency note was trending and we thought it would be interesting to tell a fictionalized story based on this viral incident. This movie is romantic, funny, witty and has a message. It is a complete package, and we are excited for the premiere."

‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ will premiere soon only on ZEE5.

