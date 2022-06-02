Surender Reddy to Sampath Nandi, 7 Young Tollywood Directors Ruling the Roost

Over the last decade or so, Telugu cinema has delivered several global blockbusters, including the Baahubali franchise, RRR and Pushpa: The Rise. And it’s not just the actors who are making a mark with new stories but also several young directors who have proven their mettle. Let’s look at some of them in this list today.

Surender Reddy made his directorial debut with Athanokkade, which won him the Nandi Award for Best First Film of a Director. The director later delivered blockbuster hits like Kick, Oosaravelli, Race Gurram, Dhruva, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Harish Shankar, who works exclusively in Telugu cinema and theatre has established himself as a talented director over the years. Making his directorial debut with Shock (2006), Harish went on to direct films like Mirapakay (2011), and Gabbar Singh (2012) for which he received the SIIMA Award for Best Director and CineMAA Award for Best Director.

Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao, better known as Vamshi Paidipally, proved his mettle with mainstream works such as Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, and Maharshi.

Sampath Nandi made his directorial debut in 2010 with Yemaindi Ee Vela. Starring Varun Sandesh and Nisha Aggarwal, the film had a theatrical run of 50 days in 32 centres. However, his second directorial Racha, starring Ram Charan and Tamannaah Bhatia emerged to be an average grosser.

Sandeep Reddy Wanga is considered one of the top directors of the industry today. The director attained fame with Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. The director has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Spirit with Prabhas next.

Nag Ashwin made his directorial debut in 2015 with the coming-of-age philosophical drama film Yevade Subramanyam. The director is said to be one of the most influential directors in Tollywood. Ashwin is now busy filming a big-budget movie starring Prabhas on Time Mission.

Sagar K Chandra has scaled new heights with his recently released Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan. The film was a blockbuster hit and audiences and the critics cannot stop talking about it. Besides this, the director is also known for his 2016 movie Appatlo Okadundevaadu.

