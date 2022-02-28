Suresh Chakravarthy and KPY Sathish join Bigg Boss Ultimate as Wild Card Contestants

Tamil actor Simbu, who took over as the new host of the reality show Bigg Boss Ultimate, for the first time interacted with the housemates and also sent two wild card contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, on February 26. While interacting with the house inmates, Simbu introduced Suresh Chakravarthy and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru (KPY) Sathish as the two wild card contestants.

Kamal Haasan hosted the reality show for the first five seasons, but owing to the shooting of his upcoming films Vikram and Indian-2, the veteran actor decided to opt-out of the show. Soon after Kamal Haasan’s announcement, there was news doing rounds that Ramya Krishna might host the show, but the makers roped in Simbu as Bigg Boss Ultimate host.

Following Kamal Haasan’s departure, 2 days ago Vanitha Vijayakumar also announced to leave the show halfway stating that she had to take care of her mental health and hence decided to leave the show. She also said to housemates that she did not feel comfortable staying in the Bigg Boss house after host Kamal Haasan announced his exit.

Bigg Boss Ultimate is the first OTT only version of the controversial reality show in which the participants of previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil are the contestants. Now the Bigg Boss Ultimate has only 11 contestants, along with the two latest wild card entries, after Vanitha’s exit.

The show started with 14 contestants on January 30, and four housemates- Abhinav, Shariq, Suja and Suresh Chakravarthy have been evicted so far.

With two wild card entries, now Abhirami, Anitha, Balaji M, Balaji T, Juliana, Niroop, Snehan, Suruthi, Thamarai will battle for the title. Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers can access the direct 24×7 camera footage. The show is being streamed daily only on Disney+Hotstar.

