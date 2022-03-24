Suresh Chakravarthy Leaves Bigg Boss Ultimate Owing to Health Issues

Suresh Chakravarthy has left Big Boss Ultimate owing to health concerns. After consulting the doctors who treated Suresh inside the Big Boss house, Bigg Boss announced that Suresh could leave the show.

Suresh’s game had brought a lot of drama inside the Bigg Boss house. His judgments in the farm task were appreciated by the fans. But Suresh was spotted falling sick often due to which he couldn’t compete equally with other contestants.

Even during the van task, Suresh got out of the vehicle as soon as the task began because of his health. Suresh was seen getting treated by doctors inside the activity area in the Big Boss house.

While leaving the house, Suresh Chakravarthy was disappointed that he could not celebrate his 60th birthday in the BB house as he had intended to. Niroop, Ramya, and Julie were seen advising Suresh to quit smoking.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the housemates performed a new task named-Sadugudu Vandi.

Advertisement

The roommates were supposed to get into the van parked in the garden area as part of the task. Every time the buzzer goes off, the housemates persuade one of them to leave the vehicle. The last member who stays in the van will be the winner.

As the housemates sat inside the van, they encountered many challenges. A foul-smelling gas was pumped inside the van, and dirty water with a pungent smell was also sprayed inside. Balaji Murugadoss remained in the van till the end and he was announced the winner of the task. During the task, Julie had a heated debate with Thamaraiselvi too.

For the unversed, Big Boss Ultimate had premiered on January 30, 2022, with Kamal Haasan hosting the show. However, Kamal Hassan left the Big Boss Ultimate owing to a clash in schedules with his upcoming film Vikram. Simbu was then brought in as the replacement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.