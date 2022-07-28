Suresh Gopi Looks Impressive in Paappan's Recent Promo, Film to Release on July 29

Suresh Gopi-starrer Paappan is all set to hit the theatres on Friday after multiple delays and fans are every bit excited. Fans have also decided to make this moment a bit special. They have shared a promo video of Suresh’s character Abraham Mathew Mathan on Instagram. The voiceover says that Abraham is the most uncorrupted lieutenant of the Kerala Police.



Going by the trailer, Paappan will be a crime drama helmed by filmmaker Joshiy. The trailer describes how the entire police force is leaving no stone unturned for catching a serial killer. The gut-wrenching visuals, combined with thrilling background music, double up the excitement quotient around this film.

Fans are awestruck by this trailer and looking forward to watching the film in the theatre. A user wrote that he differs from Suresh in opinions, but admires how the Kaaval actor essays a police officer’s role. Fans are also waiting for this movie by director Joshiy.

Neetha Pillai also fits perfectly in Assistant Superintendent’s character and Abraham’s daughter.



Apart from Suresh and Neetha, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Kaniha, Rahul Madhav and other actors are there in Paappan.

Paappan is bankrolled by David Kachappilly and Raaffi Mathirra. Jakes Bejoy scored the music.



Another reason for enthusiasm among the audience is Suresh and Joshiy’s collaboration. They have previously worked in projects like Lelam, Pathram and Vazhunoor. Lelam described the fight between two families who handle the business of liquor business groups. Pathram is a political thriller, which describes the story of a bold journalist Nandagopal. Vazhunnor revolves around the topic of student-teacher love.

The duo also collaborated on a film titled Salaam Kashmir released on February 13, 2014. Salaam Kashmir failed to entertain the audience. Despite a stellar star cast, Salaam Kashmir tanked at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether Paappan entertains an audience like Lelam, Pathram and Vazhunoor or not.

