Suresh Gopi's Paappan Crosses Rs 5 Crore in First Weekend; Details Inside

Paappan, by Mollywood’s all-time best hit actor-director duo Suresh Gopi and Joshiy, was released on July 29 and in just three days, it has churned out more than ₹5 crores from the Kerala box office alone.



According to the figures released by the makers on Saturday, the film earned Rs 3.16 crore on its first day. Pappan had 1157 shows in Kerala on the first day.

The film showcases an investigation into a series of murders that has a link to a past murder.

The crime thriller drama, written by RJ Shaan marks Gopi’s collaboration with popular filmmaker Joshiy after almost a decade. Apart from Suresh Gopi, the movie assembles the star cast of Kaniha, Neeta Pillai, Nyla Usha, Gokul Suresh, Chandunath, Asha Sharath, Tini Tom, and Vijayaraghavan in eminent roles.

Suresh Gopi plays Abraham Mathew Mathan, a retired cop, while Neeta, who was last seen in The Kung Fu Master, portrays the character of his daughter, Vincy Mathew. Nyla Usha plays the female lead in the new Malayalam film. Paappan has Gokul Suresh sharing the screen with his father Suresh Gopi for the first time.

Suresh Gopi and Joshiy had previously collaborated on superhits like Lelam, Pathram, and Vazhunoor. Before Paappan, they worked together in the 2014 film Salmaan Kashmir, which was a box office flop. The film Paappan is Joshiy’s follow-up to Porinju Mariam Jose, which starred Joju George and Nyla.

David Kachappilly bankrolled Paappan, who also backed Porinju. Ajay David Kachappilly, who handled the camera of Porinju, shot Paappan too. Jakes Bejoy provided the background score to the film, while Shyam Sasidharan took care of editing.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here