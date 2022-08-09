Suresh Gopi’s Pappan Grosses Record Rs 30 Crore at Box Office in 10 Days

Director Joshiy and actor Suresh Gopi’s latest film, Pappan, was released in theatres on July 29 and the movie is going strong at the theatres in Kerala even after 12 days. The crime-thriller has successfully completed two weeks, but the buzz around the movie is not dying down. The film’s collection crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office worldwide in the first 10 days.

The film’s gross box office collection stands at Rs 31.43 crore till now. It’s a record performance for any Malayalam movie at the theatres. The film grossed Rs 3.16 crore on the opening day in Kerala followed by Rs 3.87 crore on the second day. The upward rise of the box office collection for the film continued on the third day with a total amount of Rs 4.53 crore. Last Monday, the film minted over Rs 1.72 crore. The film’s first week collection from Kerala reached Rs 17.85 crore. The movie has churned out more than Rs 1 crore from the carnival theaters of the state alone.

Pappan is an action thriller jointly produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, David Kachappilly Productions and Iffaar Media. The screenplay was written by RJ Shaan. Film’s music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Joshi and Suresh Gopi came together after many years. They have earlier worked together in films like Lelam, Patram, Vazhunnoor and Salaam Kashmir.

Young actress Neeta Pillai is playing the female lead in the movie. She is playing the role of an IPS officer, ACP Vincy Abraham. Gokul Suresh, Ajmal Ameer, Asha Sarath, Tiny Tom, Rahul Madhav, Chanthunath, Sadhika, Sajitha Mathil, Nandu, Kaniha and Naila Usha are playing supporting characters in the movie.

