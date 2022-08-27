Suresh Oberoi Acted With Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan The Same Year; Know More

Just like Vivek Oberoi, his father Suresh Oberoi is also an actor. Suresh shares a special connection with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan that a lot of people aren’t aware of. He made his debut in the Hindi film Jeevan Mukt in 1977. In the film, Namur Lakshmi played his love interest.

His movie Ek Baar Phir, which was released in theatres in 1980, had him in the lead role. The story was about a film star’s husband and a traditional couple and their incompatibility which resulted in an extra-marital relationship. Deepti Naval played the lead opposite Suresh. Deepti’s character had to choose between her husband and her lover. The dilemma was the crux of the story.

Suresh’s role in the Rajesh Khanna-starrer Phir Wahi Baat as Inspector Sharma was very well received by the audience. This gave him a lot of opportunities. One of them was the remake of Tamil film Apoorva Raangangal, named Ek Nai Paheli.

Director K. Balachander, who directed the Tamil version, also directed the Hindi version. Suresh Oberoi got to play the role of Avinash in the film. The metier of Suresh’s role was that the corresponding Tamil role of Pandyan was played by Rajinikanth in Apoorva Raangangal.

The same year, Suresh also got to act alongside Rajinikanth in the film Gangvaa, the remake of the Tamil thriller Malaiyoor Mambattiyan. Suresh played the role of Inspector, originally played by Jaishankar in the Tamil version. Suresh used to act in 4-5 movies a year until 2000. He then reduced his frequency of appearing on the silver screen. Interestingly, the actor has also starred in a cigarette commercial by the name “Four Square Kings” cigarettes. At the peak of his career, Suresh has worked with huge stars, two of which are Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Suresh Oberoi was born in Baluchistan in 1946 and his family came to India after the partition. The family settled in Hyderabad from where he moved to Mumbai. His wife Yashodhara is from Tamil Nadu. Ram Gopal Verma is responsible for introducing his son Vivek Oberoi into the world of cinema.

