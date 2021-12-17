Suresh Oberoi Turns 75: Actor Came to Mumbai With Rs 400. His Net Worth Will Shock You

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi is celebrating his 75th birthday today, December 17. Suresh was born on December 17, 1946, in Quetta, Pakistan. A year later, following the partition, his family moved to India. Known for playing versatile roles in films, he received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1987. Some of his most famous films are — Soldier, Safari, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Lajja, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Kabir Singh.

Suresh Oberoi’s family had moved from Quetta, Pakistan to Hyderabad during the India-Pakistan partition. In a few interviews in the past, the actor said that due to his interest in acting, he came to Mumbai with thousands of dreams and only Rs 400 in his pocket.

Now, he has become the owner of assets worth crores. According to the information given on a celebrity website, Suresh’s net worth is $8 million i.e. about Rs 61 crores. Apart from this, he owns 5 luxury vehicles like Mercedes and Range Rover.

Suresh Oberoi started his career with a radio show. Later, he moved on to modelling and then tried his luck in films. He made his debut in 1977 with the film ‘Jeevan Mukt’. He played lead actor in the film ‘Ek Baar Phir’ released in 1980.

Suresh Oberoi did many memorable films as a supporting hero. He has acted in many hit films like ‘Laawaris’, ‘Mirch Masala’, ‘Aitbaar’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Suraksha’, ‘Khanjar’.

He was last seen playing a role in Bollywood films in 2019. He played the supporting actor in Kabir Singh and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Talking about his personal life, Suresh Oberoi married Yashodhara in 1974. Their son Vivek Oberoi is a Bollywood actor. He has a daughter in Meghna Oberoi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.